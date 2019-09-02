Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amarin Corporation plc and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 138.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.75. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 55.69% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 18.9% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats XBiotech Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.