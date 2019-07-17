Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Since Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.68 N/A -0.38 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 76.83 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 65.20% at a $35.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential downside is -3.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.7% and 82.3% respectively. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.