Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.62 N/A -0.38 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 217.74 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amarin Corporation plc and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $30.67, with potential upside of 82.13%. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 65.63% and its consensus price target is $77. Based on the data shown earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.