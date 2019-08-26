Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.66 N/A -0.38 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.06 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Trevena Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 135.82% for Amarin Corporation plc with average price target of $35.75. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 300.00% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.