Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.72 N/A -0.38 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 209.80 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 111.16% and an $35.75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 67.4%. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.