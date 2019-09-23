Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

We are contrasting Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.61 N/A -0.38 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.15% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus target price of $30. Competitively the consensus target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -12.28% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 31.6% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.