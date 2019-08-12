Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.20 N/A -0.38 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 142.04%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $212.67, with potential upside of 25.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Amarin Corporation plc seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 98.75%. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.