Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.91 N/A -0.38 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 10.22 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Radius Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 113.69%. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 17.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 0%. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.