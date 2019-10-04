Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.23 310.23M -0.38 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8% Quanterix Corporation 54,444,001.59% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 113.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 72.3% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Quanterix Corporation.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.