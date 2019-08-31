Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.05 N/A -0.38 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and MediciNova Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 138.49%. Competitively the consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 154.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.