Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 29.24 N/A -0.38 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1817.22 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 56.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.7% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.