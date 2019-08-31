Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.05 N/A -0.38 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 138.49%. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.6, with potential upside of 854.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 99.2%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.