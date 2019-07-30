Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.17 N/A -0.38 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 17.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amarin Corporation plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 93.87% and an $35.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 20.28%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.