Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.23 310.23M -0.38 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8% KemPharm Inc. 2,549,344,049.17% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Amarin Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, with potential upside of 113.37%. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 54.41% and its consensus target price is $1.05. Based on the results given earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats KemPharm Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.