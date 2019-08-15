Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.26 N/A -0.38 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.63 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Jaguar Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 141.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

