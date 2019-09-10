Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.04 N/A -0.38 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.79 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.13% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 55.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.