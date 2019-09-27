Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amarin Corporation plc and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,962,239,089.18% -450.1% -39.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 224,811,585.26% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 97.63% for Amarin Corporation plc with average price target of $30. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s potential upside is 285.54% and its average price target is $16. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gamida Cell Ltd. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 13.1% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.