Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 29.24 N/A -0.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.67 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 56.39%. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 28.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 85.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.