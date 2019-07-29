Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 24.76 N/A -0.38 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. From a competition point of view, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 97.08% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.7% and 4.2% respectively. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.