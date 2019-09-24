Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.39 N/A -0.38 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 526.11 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amarin Corporation plc and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amarin Corporation plc and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and CEL-SCI Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 80.18% and an $30 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.