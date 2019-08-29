Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.99 N/A -0.38 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 131.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.