Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.27 N/A -0.38 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amarin Corporation plc and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 142.37% and an $35.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 221.43% and its consensus price target is $22.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 0%. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.