Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility and Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ARCA biopharma Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 98.02% and an $30 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.