Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.20 N/A -0.38 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 451.55 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 142.04% at a $35.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.