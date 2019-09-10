Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.50 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 846.61 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amarin Corporation plc and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aptorum Group Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 119.19%. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 31.58% and its consensus target price is $22. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0.02% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.