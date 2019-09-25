Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.77 N/A -0.38 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amarin Corporation plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.10%. Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 100.00% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Amarin Corporation plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.