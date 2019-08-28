Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We are contrasting Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.97 N/A -0.38 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 145.37% for Amarin Corporation plc with average target price of $35.75. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 1,891.70%. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 61.1%. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.