Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparison side by side

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.80 N/A -0.38 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 64.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.