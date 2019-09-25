Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.62 N/A -0.38 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.76 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Amarin Corporation plc and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 87.62%. Competitively the consensus target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $80.2, which is potential 8.66% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.