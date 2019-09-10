Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.50 N/A -0.38 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.65 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Radius Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 119.19% at a $35.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $33, which is potential 21.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Radius Health Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.