Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparison side by side

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.12 N/A -0.38 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.89 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amarin Corporation plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and PDL BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 143.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 98.5%. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.