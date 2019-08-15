Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.02 N/A -0.38 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.80 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Amarin Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Orgenesis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 144.70% upside potential and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.