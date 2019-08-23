Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.76 N/A -0.38 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 134.43% and an $35.75 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).