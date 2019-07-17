Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Contrasting side by side

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 26.95 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.30 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.28 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 28.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $35.75, and a 69.67% upside potential. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 29.31% and its average price target is $15. Based on the results shown earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.