Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparing side by side

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.95 N/A -0.38 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.38 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 119.73%. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 41.84%. Based on the data given earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 76.8%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.