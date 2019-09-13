Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.51 N/A -0.38 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.81 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Compugen Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 113.43% and an $35.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.