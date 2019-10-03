Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.23 310.23M -0.38 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.15 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amarin Corporation plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 113.37% upside potential and an average target price of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 12.8% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.