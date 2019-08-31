Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.05 N/A -0.38 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amarin Corporation plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, and a 138.49% upside potential. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 142.59% and its consensus target price is $9. Based on the results delivered earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.