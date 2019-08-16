Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.82 N/A -0.38 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 6.51 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 147.58% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus price target of $35.75. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 104.55% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 17.4%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.