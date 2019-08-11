Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparing side by side

Since Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.20 N/A -0.38 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amarin Corporation plc and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Affimed N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has an average price target of $35.75, and a 142.04% upside potential. Competitively Affimed N.V. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 172.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 41.7% respectively. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.