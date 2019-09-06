Amarin Corp. Plc Adr (AMRN) Market Value Rose While Agf Investments Raised Its Position; Fragasso Group Has Raised Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 61,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 35,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 5.44M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp. Plc Adr (AMRN) by 84.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 370,933 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 200,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp. Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 2.74 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin up 8% premarket on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin Corporation Stock Is Exploding Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin Becomes Oversold (AMRN) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin Corporation’s (AMRN) CEO presents at Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

