Amarillo National Bank Upped Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Price Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Holding

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 218,586 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 767,384 shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co owns 130,675 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 29,750 shares. 88,617 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 152,105 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 638 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 79,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,453 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 110,734 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 48,731 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cls Investments Ltd Llc invested in 36 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Llc holds 1,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 160,090 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares to 111,613 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0% or 117,080 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability owns 604,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 48,774 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 9,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stifel holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 310,486 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Robinson Management Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cambridge Inv holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 11,071 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 60,680 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 49,504 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.