Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Stake in Visa Class A (V) as Share Value Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $784,900

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 242.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 23,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 2.69 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,061 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 13,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.44. About 2.28M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in I (MUB).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Both Top Hedge Funds and Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,365 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 8,834 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wright Ser reported 35,540 shares stake. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,030 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.32M shares. Moreover, Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 7,118 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 111,928 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. S&Co accumulated 6,057 shares. Harvey Lc holds 0.08% or 3,091 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 43,546 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,941 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co reported 4,250 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc reported 66,700 shares. 91,709 are held by Amer Intl Inc. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company invested in 23,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,987 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 73,840 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 2,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,873 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aviva Public Ltd Llc owns 105,901 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regent Investment Management Lc holds 0.08% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 5,000 shares. 85,706 are owned by Da Davidson.