Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; As Realty Income (O) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut Position

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 1.58 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 35,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group I.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.50 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: High Quality But Currently Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Risks To Owning Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Regions Fincl holds 4,612 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 29,374 shares. Charter holds 4,712 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 3,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 274 shares stake. Cleararc Cap accumulated 7,391 shares. Glenview Bank Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 3,850 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 185 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 2,000 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.28% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 120,590 shares. Eii Cap, New York-based fund reported 38,048 shares. Prudential reported 271,740 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management Inc invested in 1.22% or 2,739 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Inc holds 12.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. The California-based Capital Ca has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Management reported 3.73% stake. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 376 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 1,115 shares. 1,100 were reported by First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,248 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Inc. Avalon Asset Management Lc stated it has 5.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.75% or 3,137 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research owns 318,620 shares. American Century Cos holds 1.62M shares or 2.93% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.