Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding; National Beverage (FIZZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Amarillo National Bank decreased Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) stake by 9.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,563 shares as Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 25,275 shares with $4.80M value, down from 27,838 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc. now has $914.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 77 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 71 sold and decreased holdings in National Beverage Corp. The funds in our database now have: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Beverage Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 380,708 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087.

