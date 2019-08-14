Amarillo National Bank Trimmed Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $706,660 as Market Valuation Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Cut Its Holding by $379,215

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 11,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 53,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.57% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co holds 4,531 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tanaka Capital has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 808 are held by Bluefin Trading Ltd. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 39 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 6,013 shares. Whale Rock Mngmt Limited holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 669,147 shares. 400 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsr Lc. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Singapore-based National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 905 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Bragg Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,027 shares. Moreover, Wafra Inc has 0.63% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 13.05 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 137,727 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 46,844 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Llc reported 19,182 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc holds 8,938 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 40,555 shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.18% or 28,386 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 4,117 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or reported 2.63% stake. Moreover, Marco Investment Management Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,049 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 10,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 53,024 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 0.24% or 11,410 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,135 shares to 55,254 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

