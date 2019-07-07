Amarillo National Bank Position in Mastercard Class A (MA) Has Lowered by $498,200 as Stock Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Newport Asia Boosted Holding

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.68 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 619 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 161,934 shares stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Department owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 3,601 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc reported 300,836 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,279 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 98,784 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 418,087 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Salem Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 322 shares. Kames Public Limited reported 26,638 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 147 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 104,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,226 shares. Milestone Grp Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.43% or 239,113 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Martin Invest Limited Liability reported 6.45% stake. Aviance Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 688 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 1.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 64,728 shares. Monetta Financial Services, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,688 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 229,694 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 5,416 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 108,037 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

