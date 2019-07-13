Amarillo National Bank Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $489,775 as Market Valuation Rose; As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Valuation Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Lifted by $944,968 Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.30 million shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS – GSK AND KYMERA ALSO AGREE TO COLLABORATE TO DISCOVER NOVEL E3 LIGASES; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS HAS RULED OUT ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING SHIRE; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files New-Drug Application in Japan for COPD Treatment; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Shingles Vaccine Approved in Europe, Japan; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.