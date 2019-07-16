Amarillo National Bank Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position By $512,006; Clearline Capital LP Upped By $9.86 Million Its Ncr New (NCR) Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased Ncr Corp New (NCR) stake by 277.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp acquired 365,025 shares as Ncr Corp New (NCR)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 496,665 shares with $13.55M value, up from 131,640 last quarter. Ncr Corp New now has $3.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 670,754 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Amarillo National Bank decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 19.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Amarillo National Bank holds 28,197 shares with $2.10M value, down from 35,116 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $110.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 6.06 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected

Among 3 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NCR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 8. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 53,480 were reported by Hamel Assoc. Somerset Trust holds 0.03% or 819 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trexquant Investment LP reported 3,272 shares. Cap Investors reported 428,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset LP owns 4,158 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc accumulated 68,196 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 370 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2,900 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highland Limited Partnership owns 45,000 shares. Coldstream Mgmt stated it has 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6,600 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 3.14M shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Varma Vivek C had sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M on Wednesday, February 13. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock or 152,634 shares.

