Amarillo National Bank Lowered Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $484,407; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose While Clearline Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 297,617 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 27,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $204,600 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

